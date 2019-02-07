Krichbaum: If past years' rulings were declared non-compliant, lawsuits could be barred under statute of limitations

Gunther Krichbaum, CDU MP and chairman of the Bundestag's Committee on European Union affairs, said on Thursday in Bucharest that if all the sentences handed down in the last four years by Romanian courts were declared as non-compliant following an appeal for annulment, and would consequently be referred to retrial, there would be a "jamming of the cases" in the dockets that would even result in the lawsuits being barred under the statute of limitations.

Noting that Romania has a very high economic potential, Krichbaum said prospects should be created for the young generation, while on the other hand he remarked that recent developments in Romanian justice are aimed at relativizing the situation of the rule of law and rule of law standards. He went on to cite the recent example of the appointments to the supreme court judge panels, where the magistrates were appointed by random draw, yet without considering the role of the president. If all the rulings handed down in the past four years were declared as non-compliant following an appeal for annulment, and would all enter retrial, there would be a jam of the cases in the courts' dockets and this would even end in the lawsuits being barred under the statue of limitations, Krichbaum told a press conference delivered after a meeting earlier in the day with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. According to Krichbaum, it is clear who would benefit from such a situation.

In other news, referring to certain statistics according to which some 6 million Romanians are living abroad, he said this brain drain must be reduced, as replacing a Romanian with a Vietnamese cannot be a long-term solution. We need to make Romania attractive, for the people from abroad to return home and maybe others come to Romania too, said the chairman of the Bundestag's Committee on European Union affairs.