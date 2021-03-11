Russian cargo ship has sunk in Black Sea, rescue operation is underway

A Russian cargo ship with 13 sailors on board sank on Thursday in the Black Sea, at a distance of 70 nautical miles from the port of Constanta, actions being currently underway to rescue crew members, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Romanian Sea Rescue Agency (ARSVOM), the institution's Artemis ship was sent to the site.

The rescue operation of the sailors on board the cargo is ongoing and it seems that one of them, in serious condition, would have died.

Port authorities said several rescue crews are intervening in the area.