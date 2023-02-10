Russian cruise missile has not crossed Romania's airspace (Defence Ministry)

The aerial surveillance system of the Romanian Air Force detected, on Friday, an aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation, near the Crimean Peninsula, most likely a cruise missile, which evolved in the airspace of Ukraine, of the Republic of Moldova and re-entered the Ukrainian airspace without intersecting, at any time, the airspace of Romania.

The closest point of the target's trajectory to Romania's airspace was recorded by the radar systems approximately 35 kilometers northeast of the border, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) says in a statement.

The Romanian authorities applied all the standard procedures from the moment of detection of the launch of the target until the complete clarification of this situation. In addition, at 10:38, two MiG-21 LanceR aircraft of the Romanian Air Force from the Air Police combat service under NATO command, which were at that time on an exercise flight, were redirected to the Northern area of Romania to supplement the reaction options.

After approximately two minutes, the situation was clarified, and the two aircraft resumed their initial mission, MApN assesses.

The Romanian Air Force constantly monitors, in cooperation with the Allied forces, the national airspace and the nearby area.AGERPRES