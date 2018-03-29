Russian Embassy thanks Romanians who sent condolences to people affected by Kemerovo tragedy

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest - where a book of condolences was available for two days, opened in the memory of the victims of the fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo - voiced its gratitude to all the Romanian citizens who sent their sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and those who suffered from the tragic incident.

The book of condolences from the Russian Embassy stood available on Thursday and Friday, between 10:30 and 13:00, at the headquarters of the diplomatic missions on 6 Kiseleff Boulevard."The Embassy voiced its gratitude to all the Romanian citizens who showed sympathy and sent condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who suffered after the incident that occurred at the "Zimniaia Visnia" commercial complex in Kemerovo. We are very grateful for your moral support, for the flowers you brought to the embassy and the candles you lit. We appreciate very much the message of the Romanian President, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, who also sent condolences to the President of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, to the relatives of the victims of the fire in Kemerovo and the entire Russian people," showed a message posted on Thursday on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy.According to this post, in Russia there took place several mass events of solidarity in memory of the victims of the tragedy in Kemerovo."Right now, the Russian investigation authorities are conducting an investigation into this incident. A series of persons involved in the fire are already held into custody and provide evidence," said the message.On Wednesday, several tens of people lit candles and laid flowers in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, in the memory of the victims of the fire in Kemerovo.Among them there were also the relatives of those who died in the Colectiv club in the Romanian capital."We went through the same things. I lost my child in the Colectiv fire and I understand very well what the parents of the Russian children must be going through right now and we came to light a candle and leave a flower and tell them that our thoughts are with them. So that nothing like this happens again, the authorities must do their job. They must stop taking bribery and using bad quality materials, easily inflatable. For this is what happened in our case too: bad quality materials, that sponge or God knows what it was glued there with etc.," stated Eugen Iancu, the father of one of the victims of the Colectiv fire in Bucharest.On Thursday and Friday, many people came to the Russian Embassy to lay flowers and light candles in the memory of the 64 victims of the Kemerovo tragedy, among which there were 41 children.

AGERPRES.