Ruxandra Ghitescu's 'Otto the Barbarian' selected to Sarajevo Film Festival's feature competition

The Romania - Belgium co-production 'Otto the Barbarian' directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu was selected to the feature competition of the 26th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival taking place between August 14 - 21, 2020, the official website of the event informs.

'Otto the Barbarian', Ruxandra Ghitescu's debut in feature film, will be screened in world premiere at the Sarajevo Festival. Written and directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu, the film tells the story of 17-year-old Otto who is faced with the death of his girlfriend and with the investigation by the social services into the tragedy, which involves both the teenager and his family. The cast includes actors Marc Titieni and Ioana Bugarin.

The 16 films selected in the Documentary section include the Romanian productions 'Holy Father/Tatal nostru' directed by Andrei Dascalescu, 'House of Dolls/Casa cu papusi', directed by Tudor Platon, and the co-productions with Romanian participation 'Wood', directed by Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, and Ebba Sinzinger (a Romania - Austria - Germany co-production), as well as 'My Home/Acasa' directed by Radu Ciorniciuc (a Romania - Germany - Finland co-production).

The Romanian production 'Invisibles/Invizibilii' of the 4inaroom creation team was selected for the short film competition, and Alexandru Fusca's 'The Red String/Firul Rosu' participates in the student film competition.