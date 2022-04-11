S&D group leader: 'EU governments must invest in order to help poor, vulnerable families'

Leader of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) parliamentary group, Iratxe Garcia Perez, currently on a two-day visit to Bucharest, said that the EU governments must take steps to help the vulnerable population cope with the recent price rises and implement plans like the one about to be unveiled by the Bucharest Executive.

"In the face of rising energy prices across the entire EU, which render energy virtually inaccessible to poor and vulnerable families, we all understand that this cannot be the time for austerity. We need to make tax rules more flexible and we must invest in order to help those in need. In order to fight energy poverty, the governments need to implement plans such as the one the Romanian government is about to present and Europe needs to understand - as we, the S&D family are perfectly aware - that this is the precise time to stand by those who need this the most," Perez told a joint press conference in Bucharest with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Marcel Ciolacu, Agerpres.ro informs.

She added that governments need to invest in order to help everyone cope with the current "serious situation" caused by soaring energy and raw material prices.

The leaders of the ruling coalition will unveil on Monday the economic and social package that will be implemented in order to stave off the recent wave of price rises.