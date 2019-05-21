Saints Emperor Constantine and his mother Helen: Patriarchal Cathedral celebrates historical dedication

The Patriarchal Cathedral is celebrating its historical patronal feast day on Tuesday, on the very day of the Equal of the Apostles and Emperor Constantine with his Mother Helen, informs the basilica.ro..

The feast began on Monday, with the Vespers.As of Tuesday morning, the relics of the two saints and of Saint Demetrios the New, Protector of Bucharest, will be laid to be honoured by worshipers in the "Canopy of the Saints" close to the cathedral. On this occasion, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Daniel will celebrate the Divine Liturgy in the summer shrine on the Dealul Mitropoliei (the Metropolitan Hill)After the holy mass, the awarding ceremony of the participants in the National Catechetical Contest "Christ: the soul of my village" will take place.It is 361 years now since the Church of the Holy Emperors Constantine and Helen in Bucharest, founded by the ruling prince of Walachia, Constantin Serban Basarab, currently known as the Patriarchal Cathedral, was consecrated, says the source.On 6 May 1658, Patriarch Macarie of Antioch and of All Orient led the consecration service of the holy place that was to become in 1668 the Metropolitan Cathedral, and as of 1925 the Patriarchal Cathedral.During its three and a half centuries of existence, the Cathedral on Metropolitan Hill was the venue where the history of our Church was written, from enthronements of metropolitans and patriarchs to the impressive pilgrimages to the relics of Saint Devout Demetrios the New or other saints, the basilica.ro informs.