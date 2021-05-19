Sale of CEZ's Romania assets, designated 'Transaction of the Year' at Energy CEO Forum&Awards Gala

The sale of Romanian assets concluded between the CEZ Group and the funds administered by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) after 18 months since the start of the divestment process received the award "Transaction of the Year" during the Energy CEO Forum & Awards Gala 2021, informs the company in a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

"2020 was a year full of challenges which the CEZ team transformed into opportunities and into promises kept to clients, partners and community. We continued to do what we know best, to be dedicated to our digitization mission, but also to the relation and dialogue with out stakeholders. With a divestment process finished in 18 months, technologies and progresses in our digital and investment project, we are glad to still reap appreciation for the efforts of the previous year," said Ondrej Safar, CEO CEZ Romania.

The divestment process started on September 9, 2019. CEZ Group received offers on June 25, 2020, and the offer of international investor Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets was deemed as the best.

CEZ signed the contract to sell its Romanian assets with the winning contractor on October 22, 2020. The transaction was approved by the European Commission - the Directorate General for Competition, in Brussels, on December 23, 2020, as well as by the Supreme Council for Country's Defence of Romania on January 5, 2021.

In Romania, the CEZ Group is represented by 9 companies: Distributie Energie Oltenia, CEZ Romania, CEZ Vanzare, CEZ Trade, Tomis Team, MW Invest, Ovidiu Development, TMK Hydroenergy Power and CEZ ESCO Romania.

The CEZ Group is present on the Romanian market since 2005, when they took over the electric energy distribution company Electrica Oltenia. After a process of separating the activities (unbundling) concluded successfully in 2017, Distributie Energie Oltenia (formerly CEZ Distributie) ensures the electric energy supply of seven counties (Arges, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinti, Olt, Teleorman and Valcea.)

CEZ Canzare is the main electrical energy supplier in southwest Romania, but also a provider of natural gas, with a portfolio of home and industrial clients exceeding 1.3 million clients.