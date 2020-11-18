SARS-CoV-2 infection rate maintains ascending trend in Timisoara County

The infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 in western Timisoara continues its ascending trend, reaching, Wednesday, 8.30 per thousand people, compared to 8.23, the value it recorded on Tuesday, the Timis Prefecture informs, according to AGERPRES.

Of the 99 administrative-territorial units, 64 exceed the infection index for the novel coronavirus of 3 per thousand, and 26 of them have over 1.5 per thousand people. Furthermore, 10 localities have been under complete quarantine for almost two weeks.

In the county, there were reports, on Tuesday, of 27 active COVID-19 hotspots, 332 new infections and 13 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Timis County there were 15,482 infections with SARS-CoV-2 recorded.