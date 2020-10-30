SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 6,546 cases; total number hits 235,586, death toll reaches 6,867

A number of 6,546 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 36,335 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Friday, a total number of 235,586 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 167,897 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,206,567 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 36,335 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,342 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 13,993 upon request.

Since the last information made by GCS, the results of 254 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by October 30 have been reported.

The counties of Salaj, Cluj and Timis registered the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days, of 4.31, respectively 4.3 and 4.00 per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus is 4.31 in Salaj; 4.3 in Cluj; 4 in Timis 3.96 in Alba, 3.78 in Bucharest, 3.16 in Mures, 3.12 in Harghita, 3.05 in Sibiu and 3.02 in Arad and Bihor.

A total of 1,059 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19.

A number of 11,236 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital in specialized health units, of which 917 in intensive care, the largest number so far.

In Romania, 28,762 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in self-isolation at home and 11,253 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,050 people are in quarantine at home, and 15 in institutionalized quarantine, shows GCS.

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 6,939 sanctions, amounting to 952,435 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 103 people (64 men and 39 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 6,867.

According to GCS, 100 of the recorded deaths were from patients who had comorbidities, and 3 deceased patients did not have comorbidities.

Bucharest - 900 and the counties of Timis - 406, Cluj - 385, Iasi - 334, Dolj - 311 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 6,852, and the number of deaths remained at 126.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 35,147 and in the counties of Iasi - 10,581, Prahova - 9,569, Brasov - 9,464, Suceava - 9,276, Cluj - 9,005, Timisoara - 8,922 and Bacau - 8,077.