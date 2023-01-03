Sătmărenii au ales cei mai Populari Oameni din 2022

La finalul anului 2022, publicația Dincolo de Sport a realizat o anchetă de popularitate care a vizat personaje, politicieni, firme, restaurante, primari, instituții, școli și oameni de sport din județul Satu Mare. În total s-au înregistrat peste 34.000 de voturi.
PRIMARUL ANULUI (MUNICIPII ȘI ORAȘE)
• Ovidiu Duma – Ardud (34%, 677 Votes)
• Gabor Kereskenyi – Satu Mare (27%, 550 Votes)
• Adrian Farcău – Tășnad (18%, 366 Votes)
• Aurelia Fedorca – Negrești-Oaș (9%, 176 Votes)
• Arthur Piricsi – Livada (6%, 121 Votes)
• Eugen Kovacs – Carei (6%, 113 Votes)
Total Voturi: 2.003
PRIMARUL ANULUI (COMUNE)
• Tarna Mare – Sobius Monica (21%, 575 Votes)
• Păuleşti – Bontea Zenoviu (17%, 483 Votes)
• Socond – Cornea Nicolae (11%, 312 Votes)
• Odoreu – Pop Dumitru (10%, 268 Votes)
• Vetiş – Ilyes Iuliu (5%, 135 Votes)
• Lazuri – Beres Antal Elek (3%, 81 Votes)
• Homoroade – Ardelean Simion (3%, 74 Votes)
• Craidorolț – Balogh Daniel (3%, 73 Votes)
• Supur – Crișan Sergiu Petrică (3%, 70 Votes)
• Beltiug – Bartok Gurzău Ioan (2%, 63 Votes)
• Dorolţ – Găman Mihai (1%, 39 Votes)
• Medieşu Aurit – Torok Marian (1%, 38 Votes)
• Cămârzana – Florin Ionici (1%, 35 Votes)
• Valea Vinului – Cristea Radu (1%, 32 Votes)
• Terebeşti – Avorniciţi Mariana (1%, 32 Votes)
• Apa – Trandafir Vasile Radu (1%, 24 Votes)
• Moftin – David Gheorghe (1%, 23 Votes)
• Doba – Ghetina Mihai (1%, 23 Votes)
• Botiz – Mureșan Ioan (1%, 18 Votes)
• Bixad – Tătar Ioan (1%, 17 Votes)
• Crucişor – Coza Romi (1%, 16 Votes)
• Micula – Doboş Istvan (1%, 15 Votes)
• Pişcolt – Varga Cosmin (1%, 15 Votes)
• Tiream – Tar Miklos (1%, 15 Votes)
• Căuaș – Roka Marius (1%, 14 Votes)
• Vama – Corodan Vasile (1%, 14 Votes)
• Bogdand – Bojan Aurel (1%, 14 Votes)
• Oraşu Nou – Mailat Gavril (1%, 14 Votes)
• Culciu – Kallos Zsolt Eduard (1%, 14 Votes)
• Viile Satu Mare – Szűcs Szabolcs (0%, 13 Votes)
• Turţ – Irime Ioan (0%, 13 Votes)
• Halmeu – Incze Ludovic (0%, 13 Votes)
• Batarci – Toma Vasile Adrian (0%, 11 Votes)
• Santău – Silaghi Sergiu (0%, 11 Votes)
• Sanislău – Kardosi Ioan Zoltan (0%, 10 Votes)
• Agriş – Szabo Elek (0%, 10 Votes)
• Săuca – Marian Gheroghe (0%, 10 Votes)
• Acâş – Balogh Tibor (0%, 10 Votes)
• Certeze – Ciocan Petru (0%, 10 Votes)
• Călinești Oaș – Dinu Birtoc (0%, 10 Votes)
• Pir – Burlacu Ioan (0%, 9 Votes)
• Târşolţ – Pop Grigore (0%, 9 Votes)
• Petreşti – Marchiș Gheorghe Otto (0%, 8 Votes)
• Pomi – Krișan Cosmin Ionel (0%, 7 Votes)
• Bârsău – Cirudaș Traian (0%, 7 Votes)
• Andrid – Papp Tibor (0%, 7 Votes)
• Berveni – Kiss Zoltan (0%, 7 Votes)
• Racşa – Betea Toma (0%, 7 Votes)
• Turulung – Gyakon Gheorghe Nicolae (0%, 7 Votes)
• Cămin – Sütő Imre (0%, 5 Votes)
• Căpleni – Megyeri Tomas Robert (0%, 5 Votes)
• Ciumeşti – Schwarczkopf Ioan (0%, 5 Votes)
• Porumbeşti – Toth Zoltan (0%, 5 Votes)
• Urziceni – Schupler Tiberiu (0%, 4 Votes)
• Săcăşeni – Șipoș Iozef (0%, 4 Votes)
• Foieni – Brem Laszlo (0%, 4 Votes)
• Cehal – Jurchis Gheorghe (0%, 4 Votes)
• Hodod – Balog Francisc (0%, 4 Votes)
• Gherţa Mică – Ciuta Ioan (0%, 4 Votes)
Total Voturi: 2.779
POLITICIANUL ANULUI (FEMININ)
• Anca Soponar (PSD) (32%, 883 Votes)
• Bianca Murgu (PNL) (30%, 824 Votes)
• Annamaria Sinai (USR) (10%, 282 Votes)
• Carmen Dobra (PNL) (8%, 213 Votes)
• Cristina Ilieș (PSD) (6%, 157 Votes)
• Diana Molnar Creț (USR) (5%, 129 Votes)
• Ioana Bran (PSD) (3%, 94 Votes)
• Lavinia Kiss (USR) (3%, 70 Votes)
• Bianca Șorian (PSD) (2%, 65 Votes)
Total Votur: 2.717
POLITICIANUL ANULUI (MASCULIN)
• Radu Cristescu (PSD) (27%, 1.089 Votes)
• Adrian Cozma (PNL) (27%, 1.089 Votes)
• Ștefan Csordaș (FORȚA DREPTEI) (25%, 1.039 Votes)
• Radu Roca (PSD) (9%, 360 Votes)
• Radu Panait (USR) (2%, 80 Votes)
• Mircea Govor (PSD) (2%, 76 Votes)
• Lorand Magyar (UDMR) (2%, 63 Votes)
• Csaba Maskulik (UDMR) (1%, 54 Votes)
• Adelin Ghiarfaș (PNL?) (1%, 52 Votes)
• Ciprian Crăciun (PSD) (1%, 46 Votes)
• Alexandru Zob (USR) (1%, 42 Votes)
• Gheorghe Cârciu (PSD) (1%, 40 Votes)
• Adrian Ștef (AUR) (1%, 24 Votes)
• Victor Cernea (PNL) (0%, 20 Votes)
• Turos Lorand (UDMR) (0%, 17 Votes)
• Cristian Valer Beșeni (PNL) (0%, 17 Votes)
Total Voturi: 4.108
CEA MAI ACTIVĂ INSTITUȚIE
• ISU Satu Mare (29%, 540 Votes)
• Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță (26%, 475 Votes)
• APIA Satu Mare (14%, 256 Votes)
• Primăria Satu Mare (9%, 168 Votes)
• Poliția de Frontieră (Satu Mare) (4%, 76 Votes)
• Prefectura Satu Mare (4%, 74 Votes)
• Consiliul Județean Satu Mare (3%, 56 Votes)
• ISJ Satu Mare (3%, 55 Votes)
• IPJ Satu Mare (3%, 53 Votes)
• APASERV Satu Mare (2%, 32 Votes)
• DSP Satu Mare (1%, 22 Votes)
• DSVSA Satu Mare (1%, 22 Votes)
• IJJ Satu Mare (1%, 16 Votes)
• ITM Satu Mare (1%, 12 Votes)
Total Voturi: 1.857
SPORTIVUL ANULUI
• Robert Magos jr. (14%, 580 Votes)
• Natalia Iocsak (auto – drift) (12%, 494 Votes)
• Istvan Kovacs (arbitru FIFA) (11%, 459 Votes)
• Marius Munteanu (kickbox) (8%, 335 Votes)
• Ștefania Sălăjan (șah) (7%, 291 Votes)
• Gheorghe Nistea (skandenberg) (6%, 260 Votes)
• Andrei Barbul (lupte) (5%, 215 Votes)
• Adrian Rus (fotbal) (5%, 212 Votes)
• Pamela Kiss (culturism și fitness) (5%, 211 Votes)
• George Goia (skandenberg) (4%, 156 Votes)
• Emanuel Gyenes (enduro, Raliul Dakar) (3%, 146 Votes)
• Kibedi Sarah (handbal) (3%, 107 Votes)
• Răzvan Nojea (floretă) (2%, 105 Votes)
• Ioana Roca (karate) (2%, 95 Votes)
• Vlad Turcu (atletism) (2%, 92 Votes)
• Daiana Vancsa (karate) (2%, 74 Votes)
• Lenard Berei (lupte) (1%, 62 Votes)
• Alexandru Oroian (spadă) (1%, 61 Votes)
• Gindele Emeric (rallysprint) (1%, 58 Votes)
• Eric Bicfalvi (fotbal) (1%, 57 Votes)
• George Ilie (judo) (1%, 37 Votes)
• Paula Paștiu (judo) (1%, 30 Votes)
• Antonio Ilie (judo) (1%, 29 Votes)
• Szabolcs Kovacs (arbitru Superliga) (1%, 24 Votes)
• Anghel Cardoș (kickbox) (1%, 22 Votes)
• Mircea Donca (fotbal) (0%, 21 Votes)
• Paul Orosz (lupte) (0%, 21 Votes)
• Teodora Șofran (floretă) (0%, 14 Votes)
• Greta Vereș (spadă) (0%, 6 Votes)
Total Voturi: 4.274
OMUL DE SPORT AL ANULUI
• Florin Mulcuțan (box) (19%, 613 Votes)
• Lulu Dragomir (fotbal) (16%, 508 Votes)
• Adrian Meszaros (sport) (8%, 274 Votes)
• Claudiu Blaga (lupte) (8%, 258 Votes)
• Cosmin Iuhas (fotbal) (5%, 172 Votes)
• Bogdan Tărțan (MMA) (4%, 140 Votes)
• Marian Halas (judo) (4%, 119 Votes)
• Albert Kibedi (handbal) (3%, 111 Votes)
• Arnold Anzik (karate) (3%, 107 Votes)
• Dacian Nastai (fotbal) (3%, 97 Votes)
• David Seletye (auto) (3%, 93 Votes)
• Robert Magos (karate) (2%, 74 Votes)
• Răzvan Nintaș (fotbal) (2%, 70 Votes)
• Tiberiu Csik (fotbal) (2%, 59 Votes)
• Lucian Homorozan (fotbal) (2%, 54 Votes)
• Cătălin Ardelean (șah) (1%, 41 Votes)
• Florin Fabian (fotbal) (1%, 40 Votes)
• Rus Dumitrița (judo) (1%, 32 Votes)
• Francisc Csiszar (spadă) (1%, 30 Votes)
• Dorel Ziman (fotbal) (1%, 28 Votes)
• Cristian Popa (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)
• Ștefan Szilagyi (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)
• Zoltan Ritli (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)
• Mihaly Terely (judo) (1%, 26 Votes)
• Attila Pelcz (judo) (1%, 25 Votes)
• Ovidiu Domide (auto) (1%, 22 Votes)
• Radu Achim (atletism) (1%, 22 Votes)
• Ciprian Muntean (șah) (1%, 20 Votes)
• Florin Turcu (atletism) (1%, 18 Votes)
• Vasile Fușle (judo) (0%, 15 Votes)
• Marcel Savaniu (fotbal) (0%, 15 Votes)
• Adriana Pricop (baschet) (0%, 15 Votes)
• Nagy Lehel (spadă) (0%, 13 Votes)
• Ramona Igna (judo) (0%, 12 Votes)
• Eva Lengyel (floretă) (0%, 11 Votes)
• Marius Botan (fotbal) (0%, 10 Votes)
• Nicolae Kovacs (karate) (0%, 9 Votes)
• Dan Șuta (floretă) (0%, 8 Votes)
• Arnold Izsaki (floretă) (0%, 7 Votes)
• Horea Macarie (atletism) (0%, 7 Votes)
• Attila File (floretă)) (0%, 4 Votes)
• Marius Glodean (atletism) (0%, 3 Votes)
Total Voturi: 3.260
FIRMA ANULUI
• Shopping City Satu Mare (26%, 227 Votes)
• Unicarm (21%, 184 Votes)
• Dr. Dorel Coica (13%, 115 Votes)
• Tarr Beton (11%, 93 Votes)
• Zollner (6%, 54 Votes)
• Autonet (6%, 51 Votes)
• Draxlmaier (5%, 45 Votes)
• Electrolux (5%, 40 Votes)
• Vitreum (4%, 32 Votes)
• Aushopping (3%, 23 Votes)
• Plastica (2%, 17 Votes)
Total Voturi: 881
LICEUL ANULUI
• Liceul Teologic Ortodox ”Nicolae Steinhardt” (23%, 1.138 Votes)
• Colegiul Național ”Mihai Eminescu” (23%, 1.124 Votes)
• Colegiul Național ”Ioan Slavici” (22%, 1.069 Votes)
• Colegiul Național ”Doamna Stanca” (11%, 528 Votes)
• Colegiul Economic ”Gheorghe Dragoș” (8%, 393 Votes)
• Liceul Teoretic German ”Johann Ettinger” (3%, 169 Votes)
• Colegiul Naţional ”Kolcsey Ferenc” (3%, 127 Votes)
• Liceul cu Program Sportiv Satu Mare (3%, 124 Votes)
• Liceul Teoretic Carei (2%, 87 Votes)
• Liceul de Arte “Aurel Popp” (1%, 63 Votes)
• Liceul Teoretic Negrești-Oaș (1%, 40 Votes)
• Liceul Teologic Romano Catolic ”Ham Janos” (1%, 39 Votes)
Total Voturi: 4.901
ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ A ANULUI
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ LUCIAN BLAGA SATU MARE (15%, 757 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ POIANA CODRULUI (10%, 505 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ GRIGORE MOISIL SATU MARE (10%, 494 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ MIRCEA ELIADE SATU MARE (9%, 442 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ OCTAVIAN GOGA SATU MARE (8%, 433 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ RAKOCZI FERENC SATU MARE (8%, 419 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ BĂLCESCU-PETOFI SATU MARE (8%, 411 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ ION CREANGĂ SATU MARE (5%, 283 Votes)
• COLEGIUL NAŢIONAL IOAN SLAVICI SATU MARE (5%, 235 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ CONSTANTIN BR NCOVEANU SATU MARE (4%, 195 Votes)
• COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL MIHAI EMINESCU SATU MARE (3%, 148 Votes)
• LICEUL TEORETIC GERMAN JOHANN ETTINGER SATU MARE (3%, 143 Votes)
• LICEUL TEORETIC CAREI (2%, 121 Votes)
• LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC ANGHEL SALIGNY TURȚ (2%, 106 Votes)
• COLEGIUL NATIONAL KOLCSEY FERENC SATU MARE (2%, 98 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ AVRAM IANCU SATU MARE (2%, 87 Votes)
• COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL DOAMNA STANCA SATU MARE (1%, 70 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ TĂȘNAD (1%, 63 Votes)
• LICEUL ROMANO-CATOLIC JOSEPHUS CALASANTIUS CAREI (1%, 51 Votes)
• LICEUL TEORETIC NEGREȘTI OAȘ (1%, 39 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ B RSĂU DE SUS (1%, 35 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ HALMEU (0%, 15 Votes)
• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ CĂLINEȘTI OAȘ (0%, 8 Votes)
Total Voturi: 5.158
RESTAURANTUL ANULUI
• Zion (14%, 333 Votes)
• Loren’s (14%, 326 Votes)
• Capricci (11%, 257 Votes)
• Kaufland Grill (10%, 231 Votes)
• Tei (8%, 185 Votes)
• Gemelli (6%, 142 Votes)
• Class (4%, 100 Votes)
• Istanbul (4%, 88 Votes)
• McDonald’s (3%, 82 Votes)
• Manila (3%, 69 Votes)
• KFC (3%, 64 Votes)
K10 (2%, 53 Votes)
• Aurora (2%, 53 Votes)
• The Dome (2%, 52 Votes)
• Ali-Baba (2%, 41 Votes)
• Cinque Bistro (2%, 38 Votes)
• Sultan of Kebab (1%, 28 Votes)
• Miorița (1%, 28 Votes)
• Moara cu noroc (1%, 28 Votes)
• Borsalino (1%, 26 Votes)
• Le Petit Naples (1%, 24 Votes)
• Vatra de Pizza (1%, 22 Votes)
• Amparo (1%, 18 Votes)
• Pizzeria WOW (1%, 16 Votes)
• Mesopotamia (1%, 13 Votes)
• Noodle Pack (1%, 13 Votes)
• Manna Pizza (0%, 7 Votes)
• Lupy Food (0%, 5 Votes)
• DaBo (0%, 5 Votes)
• Al Capone (0%, 4 Votes)
• MeGusta (0%, 1 Votes)
Total Voturi: 2.352