Sătmărenii au ales cei mai Populari Oameni din 2022

Radu Pop
Inquam Photos
vot parlament

La finalul anului 2022, publicația Dincolo de Sport a realizat o anchetă de popularitate care a vizat personaje, politicieni, firme, restaurante, primari, instituții, școli și oameni de sport din județul Satu Mare. În total s-au înregistrat peste 34.000 de voturi.

PRIMARUL ANULUI (MUNICIPII ȘI ORAȘE)

• Ovidiu Duma – Ardud (34%, 677 Votes)

• Gabor Kereskenyi – Satu Mare (27%, 550 Votes)

• Adrian Farcău – Tășnad (18%, 366 Votes)

• Aurelia Fedorca – Negrești-Oaș (9%, 176 Votes)

• Arthur Piricsi – Livada (6%, 121 Votes)

• Eugen Kovacs – Carei (6%, 113 Votes)

Total Voturi: 2.003

PRIMARUL ANULUI (COMUNE)

• Tarna Mare – Sobius Monica (21%, 575 Votes)

• Păuleşti – Bontea Zenoviu (17%, 483 Votes)

• Socond – Cornea Nicolae (11%, 312 Votes)

• Odoreu – Pop Dumitru (10%, 268 Votes)

• Vetiş – Ilyes Iuliu (5%, 135 Votes)

• Lazuri – Beres Antal Elek (3%, 81 Votes)

• Homoroade – Ardelean Simion (3%, 74 Votes)

• Craidorolț – Balogh Daniel (3%, 73 Votes)

• Supur – Crișan Sergiu Petrică (3%, 70 Votes)

• Beltiug – Bartok Gurzău Ioan (2%, 63 Votes)

• Dorolţ – Găman Mihai (1%, 39 Votes)

• Medieşu Aurit – Torok Marian (1%, 38 Votes)

• Cămârzana – Florin Ionici (1%, 35 Votes)

• Valea Vinului – Cristea Radu (1%, 32 Votes)

• Terebeşti – Avorniciţi Mariana (1%, 32 Votes)

• Apa – Trandafir Vasile Radu (1%, 24 Votes)

• Moftin – David Gheorghe (1%, 23 Votes)

• Doba – Ghetina Mihai (1%, 23 Votes)

• Botiz – Mureșan Ioan (1%, 18 Votes)

• Bixad – Tătar Ioan (1%, 17 Votes)

• Crucişor – Coza Romi (1%, 16 Votes)

• Micula – Doboş Istvan (1%, 15 Votes)

• Pişcolt – Varga Cosmin (1%, 15 Votes)

• Tiream – Tar Miklos (1%, 15 Votes)

• Căuaș – Roka Marius (1%, 14 Votes)

• Vama – Corodan Vasile (1%, 14 Votes)

• Bogdand – Bojan Aurel (1%, 14 Votes)

• Oraşu Nou – Mailat Gavril (1%, 14 Votes)

• Culciu – Kallos Zsolt Eduard (1%, 14 Votes)

• Viile Satu Mare – Szűcs Szabolcs (0%, 13 Votes)

• Turţ – Irime Ioan (0%, 13 Votes)

• Halmeu – Incze Ludovic (0%, 13 Votes)

• Batarci – Toma Vasile Adrian (0%, 11 Votes)

• Santău – Silaghi Sergiu (0%, 11 Votes)

• Sanislău – Kardosi Ioan Zoltan (0%, 10 Votes)

• Agriş – Szabo Elek (0%, 10 Votes)

• Săuca – Marian Gheroghe (0%, 10 Votes)

• Acâş – Balogh Tibor (0%, 10 Votes)

• Certeze – Ciocan Petru (0%, 10 Votes)

• Călinești Oaș – Dinu Birtoc (0%, 10 Votes)

• Pir – Burlacu Ioan (0%, 9 Votes)

• Târşolţ – Pop Grigore (0%, 9 Votes)

• Petreşti – Marchiș Gheorghe Otto (0%, 8 Votes)

• Pomi – Krișan Cosmin Ionel (0%, 7 Votes)

• Bârsău – Cirudaș Traian (0%, 7 Votes)

• Andrid – Papp Tibor (0%, 7 Votes)

• Berveni – Kiss Zoltan (0%, 7 Votes)

• Racşa – Betea Toma (0%, 7 Votes)

• Turulung – Gyakon Gheorghe Nicolae (0%, 7 Votes)

• Cămin – Sütő Imre (0%, 5 Votes)

• Căpleni – Megyeri Tomas Robert (0%, 5 Votes)

• Ciumeşti – Schwarczkopf Ioan (0%, 5 Votes)

• Porumbeşti – Toth Zoltan (0%, 5 Votes)

• Urziceni – Schupler Tiberiu (0%, 4 Votes)

• Săcăşeni – Șipoș Iozef (0%, 4 Votes)

• Foieni – Brem Laszlo (0%, 4 Votes)

• Cehal – Jurchis Gheorghe (0%, 4 Votes)

• Hodod – Balog Francisc (0%, 4 Votes)

• Gherţa Mică – Ciuta Ioan (0%, 4 Votes)

Total Voturi: 2.779

POLITICIANUL ANULUI (FEMININ)

• Anca Soponar (PSD) (32%, 883 Votes)

• Bianca Murgu (PNL) (30%, 824 Votes)

• Annamaria Sinai (USR) (10%, 282 Votes)

• Carmen Dobra (PNL) (8%, 213 Votes)

• Cristina Ilieș (PSD) (6%, 157 Votes)

• Diana Molnar Creț (USR) (5%, 129 Votes)

• Ioana Bran (PSD) (3%, 94 Votes)

• Lavinia Kiss (USR) (3%, 70 Votes)

• Bianca Șorian (PSD) (2%, 65 Votes)

Total Votur: 2.717

POLITICIANUL ANULUI (MASCULIN)

• Radu Cristescu (PSD) (27%, 1.089 Votes)

• Adrian Cozma (PNL) (27%, 1.089 Votes)

• Ștefan Csordaș (FORȚA DREPTEI) (25%, 1.039 Votes)

• Radu Roca (PSD) (9%, 360 Votes)

• Radu Panait (USR) (2%, 80 Votes)

• Mircea Govor (PSD) (2%, 76 Votes)

• Lorand Magyar (UDMR) (2%, 63 Votes)

• Csaba Maskulik (UDMR) (1%, 54 Votes)

• Adelin Ghiarfaș (PNL?) (1%, 52 Votes)

• Ciprian Crăciun (PSD) (1%, 46 Votes)

• Alexandru Zob (USR) (1%, 42 Votes)

• Gheorghe Cârciu (PSD) (1%, 40 Votes)

• Adrian Ștef (AUR) (1%, 24 Votes)

• Victor Cernea (PNL) (0%, 20 Votes)

• Turos Lorand (UDMR) (0%, 17 Votes)

• Cristian Valer Beșeni (PNL) (0%, 17 Votes)

Total Voturi: 4.108

CEA MAI ACTIVĂ INSTITUȚIE

• ISU Satu Mare (29%, 540 Votes)

• Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță (26%, 475 Votes)

• APIA Satu Mare (14%, 256 Votes)

• Primăria Satu Mare (9%, 168 Votes)

• Poliția de Frontieră (Satu Mare) (4%, 76 Votes)

• Prefectura Satu Mare (4%, 74 Votes)

• Consiliul Județean Satu Mare (3%, 56 Votes)

• ISJ Satu Mare (3%, 55 Votes)

• IPJ Satu Mare (3%, 53 Votes)

• APASERV Satu Mare (2%, 32 Votes)

• DSP Satu Mare (1%, 22 Votes)

• DSVSA Satu Mare (1%, 22 Votes)

• IJJ Satu Mare (1%, 16 Votes)

• ITM Satu Mare (1%, 12 Votes)

Total Voturi: 1.857

SPORTIVUL ANULUI

• Robert Magos jr. (14%, 580 Votes)

• Natalia Iocsak (auto – drift) (12%, 494 Votes)

• Istvan Kovacs (arbitru FIFA) (11%, 459 Votes)

• Marius Munteanu (kickbox) (8%, 335 Votes)

• Ștefania Sălăjan (șah) (7%, 291 Votes)

• Gheorghe Nistea (skandenberg) (6%, 260 Votes)

• Andrei Barbul (lupte) (5%, 215 Votes)

• Adrian Rus (fotbal) (5%, 212 Votes)

• Pamela Kiss (culturism și fitness) (5%, 211 Votes)

• George Goia (skandenberg) (4%, 156 Votes)

• Emanuel Gyenes (enduro, Raliul Dakar) (3%, 146 Votes)

• Kibedi Sarah (handbal) (3%, 107 Votes)

• Răzvan Nojea (floretă) (2%, 105 Votes)

• Ioana Roca (karate) (2%, 95 Votes)

• Vlad Turcu (atletism) (2%, 92 Votes)

• Daiana Vancsa (karate) (2%, 74 Votes)

• Lenard Berei (lupte) (1%, 62 Votes)

• Alexandru Oroian (spadă) (1%, 61 Votes)

• Gindele Emeric (rallysprint) (1%, 58 Votes)

• Eric Bicfalvi (fotbal) (1%, 57 Votes)

• George Ilie (judo) (1%, 37 Votes)

• Paula Paștiu (judo) (1%, 30 Votes)

• Antonio Ilie (judo) (1%, 29 Votes)

• Szabolcs Kovacs (arbitru Superliga) (1%, 24 Votes)

• Anghel Cardoș (kickbox) (1%, 22 Votes)

• Mircea Donca (fotbal) (0%, 21 Votes)

• Paul Orosz (lupte) (0%, 21 Votes)

• Teodora Șofran (floretă) (0%, 14 Votes)

• Greta Vereș (spadă) (0%, 6 Votes)

Total Voturi: 4.274

OMUL DE SPORT AL ANULUI

• Florin Mulcuțan (box) (19%, 613 Votes)

• Lulu Dragomir (fotbal) (16%, 508 Votes)

• Adrian Meszaros (sport) (8%, 274 Votes)

• Claudiu Blaga (lupte) (8%, 258 Votes)

• Cosmin Iuhas (fotbal) (5%, 172 Votes)

• Bogdan Tărțan (MMA) (4%, 140 Votes)

• Marian Halas (judo) (4%, 119 Votes)

• Albert Kibedi (handbal) (3%, 111 Votes)

• Arnold Anzik (karate) (3%, 107 Votes)

• Dacian Nastai (fotbal) (3%, 97 Votes)

• David Seletye (auto) (3%, 93 Votes)

• Robert Magos (karate) (2%, 74 Votes)

• Răzvan Nintaș (fotbal) (2%, 70 Votes)

• Tiberiu Csik (fotbal) (2%, 59 Votes)

• Lucian Homorozan (fotbal) (2%, 54 Votes)

• Cătălin Ardelean (șah) (1%, 41 Votes)

• Florin Fabian (fotbal) (1%, 40 Votes)

• Rus Dumitrița (judo) (1%, 32 Votes)

• Francisc Csiszar (spadă) (1%, 30 Votes)

• Dorel Ziman (fotbal) (1%, 28 Votes)

• Cristian Popa (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)

• Ștefan Szilagyi (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)

• Zoltan Ritli (fotbal) (1%, 26 Votes)

• Mihaly Terely (judo) (1%, 26 Votes)

• Attila Pelcz (judo) (1%, 25 Votes)

• Ovidiu Domide (auto) (1%, 22 Votes)

• Radu Achim (atletism) (1%, 22 Votes)

• Ciprian Muntean (șah) (1%, 20 Votes)

• Florin Turcu (atletism) (1%, 18 Votes)

• Vasile Fușle (judo) (0%, 15 Votes)

• Marcel Savaniu (fotbal) (0%, 15 Votes)

• Adriana Pricop (baschet) (0%, 15 Votes)

• Nagy Lehel (spadă) (0%, 13 Votes)

• Ramona Igna (judo) (0%, 12 Votes)

• Eva Lengyel (floretă) (0%, 11 Votes)

• Marius Botan (fotbal) (0%, 10 Votes)

• Nicolae Kovacs (karate) (0%, 9 Votes)

• Dan Șuta (floretă) (0%, 8 Votes)

• Arnold Izsaki (floretă) (0%, 7 Votes)

• Horea Macarie (atletism) (0%, 7 Votes)

• Attila File (floretă)) (0%, 4 Votes)

• Marius Glodean (atletism) (0%, 3 Votes)

Total Voturi: 3.260

FIRMA ANULUI

• Shopping City Satu Mare (26%, 227 Votes)

• Unicarm (21%, 184 Votes)

• Dr. Dorel Coica (13%, 115 Votes)

• Tarr Beton (11%, 93 Votes)

• Zollner (6%, 54 Votes)

• Autonet (6%, 51 Votes)

• Draxlmaier (5%, 45 Votes)

• Electrolux (5%, 40 Votes)

• Vitreum (4%, 32 Votes)

• Aushopping (3%, 23 Votes)

• Plastica (2%, 17 Votes)

Total Voturi: 881

LICEUL ANULUI

• Liceul Teologic Ortodox ”Nicolae Steinhardt” (23%, 1.138 Votes)

• Colegiul Național ”Mihai Eminescu” (23%, 1.124 Votes)

• Colegiul Național ”Ioan Slavici” (22%, 1.069 Votes)

• Colegiul Național ”Doamna Stanca” (11%, 528 Votes)

• Colegiul Economic ”Gheorghe Dragoș” (8%, 393 Votes)

• Liceul Teoretic German ”Johann Ettinger” (3%, 169 Votes)

• Colegiul Naţional ”Kolcsey Ferenc” (3%, 127 Votes)

• Liceul cu Program Sportiv Satu Mare (3%, 124 Votes)

• Liceul Teoretic Carei (2%, 87 Votes)

• Liceul de Arte “Aurel Popp” (1%, 63 Votes)

• Liceul Teoretic Negrești-Oaș (1%, 40 Votes)

• Liceul Teologic Romano Catolic ”Ham Janos” (1%, 39 Votes)

Total Voturi: 4.901

ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ A ANULUI

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ LUCIAN BLAGA SATU MARE (15%, 757 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ POIANA CODRULUI (10%, 505 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ GRIGORE MOISIL SATU MARE (10%, 494 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ MIRCEA ELIADE SATU MARE (9%, 442 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ OCTAVIAN GOGA SATU MARE (8%, 433 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ RAKOCZI FERENC SATU MARE (8%, 419 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ BĂLCESCU-PETOFI SATU MARE (8%, 411 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ ION CREANGĂ SATU MARE (5%, 283 Votes)

• COLEGIUL NAŢIONAL IOAN SLAVICI SATU MARE (5%, 235 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ CONSTANTIN BR NCOVEANU SATU MARE (4%, 195 Votes)

• COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL MIHAI EMINESCU SATU MARE (3%, 148 Votes)

• LICEUL TEORETIC GERMAN JOHANN ETTINGER SATU MARE (3%, 143 Votes)

• LICEUL TEORETIC CAREI (2%, 121 Votes)

• LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC ANGHEL SALIGNY TURȚ (2%, 106 Votes)

• COLEGIUL NATIONAL KOLCSEY FERENC SATU MARE (2%, 98 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ AVRAM IANCU SATU MARE (2%, 87 Votes)

• COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL DOAMNA STANCA SATU MARE (1%, 70 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ TĂȘNAD (1%, 63 Votes)

• LICEUL ROMANO-CATOLIC JOSEPHUS CALASANTIUS CAREI (1%, 51 Votes)

• LICEUL TEORETIC NEGREȘTI OAȘ (1%, 39 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ B RSĂU DE SUS (1%, 35 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ HALMEU (0%, 15 Votes)

• ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ CĂLINEȘTI OAȘ (0%, 8 Votes)

Total Voturi: 5.158

RESTAURANTUL ANULUI

• Zion (14%, 333 Votes)

• Loren’s (14%, 326 Votes)

• Capricci (11%, 257 Votes)

• Kaufland Grill (10%, 231 Votes)

• Tei (8%, 185 Votes)

• Gemelli (6%, 142 Votes)

• Class (4%, 100 Votes)

• Istanbul (4%, 88 Votes)

• McDonald’s (3%, 82 Votes)

• Manila (3%, 69 Votes)

• KFC (3%, 64 Votes)

K10 (2%, 53 Votes)

• Aurora (2%, 53 Votes)

• The Dome (2%, 52 Votes)

• Ali-Baba (2%, 41 Votes)

• Cinque Bistro (2%, 38 Votes)

• Sultan of Kebab (1%, 28 Votes)

• Miorița (1%, 28 Votes)

• Moara cu noroc (1%, 28 Votes)

• Borsalino (1%, 26 Votes)

• Le Petit Naples (1%, 24 Votes)

• Vatra de Pizza (1%, 22 Votes)

• Amparo (1%, 18 Votes)

• Pizzeria WOW (1%, 16 Votes)

• Mesopotamia (1%, 13 Votes)

• Noodle Pack (1%, 13 Votes)

• Manna Pizza (0%, 7 Votes)

• Lupy Food (0%, 5 Votes)

• DaBo (0%, 5 Votes)

• Al Capone (0%, 4 Votes)

• MeGusta (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voturi: 2.352

