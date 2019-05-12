Satu Mare: PM Dancila - True Romanians are hardworking and respectful

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila made the call on Sunday for the return to common sense and traditions and told the inhabitants of Satu-Mare, present at the The gathering of sheep Sheep Festival in Huta Certeze that they are "an example for many."

"It is not the insults, not the booing that make us better Romanians. The true Romanians are the people who base their attitude on arguments, they are the people who carry the tricolour flag in their hearts, who are hardworking and respectful. I, as Prime Minister of Romania, believe in these Romanians and I believe this is Romania's future," premier Dancila said.Alongside Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on stage were Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici, Defense Minister Gabriel Les, but also Corina Cretu and Daniel Constantin, as well as representatives of the local authorities.