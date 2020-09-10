Save the Children - funds for 500 tablets with Internet access for risk-area children

Save the Children Romania organization urgently allocates funds for the purchase of 500 tablets with Internet access, to be donated to children in the so-called red areas - exclusively online education - or yellow - hybrid school participation - classic and online - whose right to education is restricted in the absence of a device that allows real school participation.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the organization makes a public appeal so that all children in this serious situation of school exclusion will be able to exercise their universal right to education by September 14."It's an emergency, there are several thousand children who will be put in a critical situation of non-participation in school, because they can't access online courses. It is inadmissible that this situation has been reached and that vulnerable children are sacrificed. It is imperative that we first identify a solution and then work on a long-term plan that will no longer allow such situations. We call for solidarity, at least 4,500 tablets with Internet access are needed. Save the Children teams are on the ground, collecting data and making sure that the support reaches the beneficiaries directly," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania.According to the quoted source, Save the Children has so far managed to mobilize funding mechanisms to equip 3,000 children with tablets so that they can participate in online courses.According to the study "Impact of COVID-19 on children in Romania" conducted by Save the Children Romania, almost half of children in Romania do not have access to a tablet or a computer, the only devices that can allow real participation in online lessons.Individuals who want to support the safe start of school can do so by donating online at https://bit.ly/3k22P0.Legal entities can also contribute, by donating directly to the Save the Children account RO15 RNCB 0071 0114 3479 0005.