Save the Children Romania starts #ZideZi public awareness, responsibility, social action campaign

#ZideZi: Manifesto for the daily well-being of children, a public awareness, responsibility and social action campaign of Save the Children Romania was launched on Monday with the main goal of supporting children living in poverty and those who drop out of school.

"Every day, 3 children under the age of one die in Romanian hospitals in the absence of high-performance incubators. Every day, 2 girls become much too young mothers before they turn 15. Every day, 17 children disappear from home, half of them fleeing abuse and exploitation. Every day, 76 children drop out of school and abandon hope for a better future. More than 1,300,000 children in Romania live in poverty. Everyday poverty generates and deepens other vulnerabilities that endanger the development, healthy and harmonious growth of children, from a physical, psychological and social point of view. In this painful reality, Save the Children Romania has launched the #ZideZi Campaign - Manifesto for the daily well-being of children in Romania: zidezi.salvaticopiii.ro," according to a press statement of the organisation.

Under #ZideZi, the Save the Children Romania team aims to raise recurring donations and newsletter subscriptions, building an informed and involved community, Agerpres informs.

According to the organisation, the condition of children in Romania is alarming: one in two children is subjected to some form of abuse and one in 3 children is at risk of social exclusion. Over 750 girls under 15 become mothers annually, almost 10% of all births in Romania come from teenage mothers. More than half of child sexual abuse cases remain unsolved, deepening trauma, allowing danger to continue threatening their lives.

Also, over 275,000 children at the age of compulsory education (7-17 years old) do not have do not go to school every day.

As many as 200,000 children are victims of physical violence each year, and another 200,000 are perpetrators of beatings, intimidation and threats. For 45%, beating originates from a painful reality, from a place they call home.

Details about involvement in the #ZideZi manifesto campaign of the Save the Children Romania are available on zidezi.salvaticopiii.ro and in the online community of the organisation, on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.