 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for August 5

Freepik.com
sport

DIPLOMACY:

- State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, participates in the "The Next Generation is Female" Conference - Salzburg, Republic of Austria

- Secretary of State Cornel Feruta wecomes of the ambassador-at-large of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Do Duc Thanh, for the presentation of his credentials - MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) headquarters

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance is organizing tenders for additional issues of bonds in the amount of 60 million RON and 75 million RON respectively

- Meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania on monetary policy issues; monetary policy decision and approval of the Report on Inflation

SPORTS:

- Romanian players participating in international tennis tournaments

x Monica Niculescu/Lucie Hradecka, in the semifinals of the doubles event in Washington

- Romanian athletes participate in the Kayak-Canoe World Championships in Halifax (Canada, August 3-7)

- The Romanian women's handball team participates in the Under-18 World Championships in North Macedonia

x Romania - Germany (Boris Trajkovski Hall - Skopje, 5.30 pm), Main III Group

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali (Colombia, August 1-6)

- Romanian teams participate in the Chennai Chess Olympiad (India, July 28-August 10), Agerpres.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.