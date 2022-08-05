Scheduled events for August 5

DIPLOMACY:

- State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, participates in the "The Next Generation is Female" Conference - Salzburg, Republic of Austria

- Secretary of State Cornel Feruta wecomes of the ambassador-at-large of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Do Duc Thanh, for the presentation of his credentials - MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) headquarters

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance is organizing tenders for additional issues of bonds in the amount of 60 million RON and 75 million RON respectively

- Meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania on monetary policy issues; monetary policy decision and approval of the Report on Inflation

SPORTS:

- Romanian players participating in international tennis tournaments

x Monica Niculescu/Lucie Hradecka, in the semifinals of the doubles event in Washington

- Romanian athletes participate in the Kayak-Canoe World Championships in Halifax (Canada, August 3-7)

- The Romanian women's handball team participates in the Under-18 World Championships in North Macedonia

x Romania - Germany (Boris Trajkovski Hall - Skopje, 5.30 pm), Main III Group

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali (Colombia, August 1-6)

- Romanian teams participate in the Chennai Chess Olympiad (India, July 28-August 10), Agerpres.