Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Prosecutors from the Timisoara Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers from the Timisoara Organised Crime Brigade (BCCO) carried out six home searches in western Timis county, in a case aimed at committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking.

The action took place on Wednesday, involving several people who established and maintained a cannabis culture and installed an artisanal laboratory for the manufacture of hashish.

According to a DIICOT press release, for this purpose, different utensils and containers were used for macerating the plants, filtering, pressing and turning them into cakes. Cannabis and hashish, obtained in this way, were later sold within the Timis and Caras-Severin counties.

Following the searches, an indoor cannabis culture (16 mature plants) and a laboratory for the production of cannabis resin (hash) and cannabis oil using the "Bubble Hash" method were discovered.

Also, approximately 6 kilograms of cannabis buds, approximately 30 kilograms of chopped vegetable mass, 7 hashish cakes (500 grams), as well as several tools used in the manufacture of hashish (mixer, sieve, filters, press) were discovered and seized.

The action benefits from the support of the policemen from BCCO Timisoara and IPJ Timis, as well as the gendarmes from the Glad Voievod Mobile Gendarmerie Group Timisoara.

Specialist support was provided by the Special Operations Directorate.AGERPRES