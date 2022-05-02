Seasonal unemployment rate, adjusted series, remains at 5.7%, in March

Unemployment rate in March 2022 registered the same value as in the previous month, namely 5.7%, but among women it was 0.1 percentage points higher than in men, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday.

The number of unemployed people (15-75 years of age) estimated for March 2022 was 475,000 persons, going up from the previous month (468,000 persons), but dropping from the same month of last year (486,000 persons).

Based on gender, unemployment rate in women exceeded that of men by 0.1 percentage points (the values being 5.8% in the case of women and 5.7% in men). It still maintains the attention of high unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years) of 22.0%.

For adult persons (25-74 years) unemployment rate was estimated at 4.7% for March 2022 (4.8% for women and 4.7% for men). The number of unemployed people with ages between 25-74 represented 77.2% of the total number of unemployed persons estimated for March 2022.

