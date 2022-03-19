Second convoy with humanitarian aid leaves for Chernivtsi, from Iasi

The second convoy of products donated by Iasi residents in the humanitarian campaign "Aid for the refugees from Ukraine" left on Saturday morning for Siret Customs, the destination being the Chernivtsi region, Agerpres reports.

The products were loaded into five trucks and a platform of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Iasi County, and the convoy is accompanied by Mayor Mihai Chirica.According to the mayor, in three of the trucks there are foodstuff, barrack equipment and hygiene products, totaling approximately 415,000 RON, and the other two trucks and the platform carry 16 generators, amounting to 377,000 RON."There are a lot of needs for what is happening in Ukraine. The demands are very high, but we are targeting what is needed at the moment. In Chernivtsi there is a big equipment crisis. These were donated by a big IT company from Iasi. They actually made a rather big effort, consisting of equipment worth 78,000 euros. The aid provided by the people of Iasi, consisting of blankets, food, hygiene products, electric generators and other things of strict necessity, will in their turn reach the city of Chernivtsi region, with which Iasi has been twinned for 10 years and which has requested support for locals and war refugees," declared mayor Mihai Chirica.The first humanitarian convoy with products donated by Iasi residents during the campaign organized by Iasi City Hall left for Ukraine on March 5 and consisted of five trucks in which 520,000 RON worth of products were loaded.