Secretary of State Ciamba, Latvian Ambassador discuss boosting economic exchanges

Secretary of State for bilateral and strategic affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area George Ciamba on Thursday welcomed the Agreed Latvian Ambassador, with his residence in Warsaw, Edgars Bondars, on the occasion of the presentation of the latter's letters of credence, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to Agerpres.

The interlocutors agreed on the need of boosting economic exchanges, considering the economic potential of the two countries and they also agreed on taking such measures for strengthening cooperation between the commerce chambers of Romania and Latvia.Ciamba pointed out the two states' shared interests in a series of European fields, while referring, among other topics, to the negotiation regarding the Multi-Annual Financial Framework, the European Union expansion process, with the Western Balkans states, and supporting European aspirations of the Eastern Partnership states, and he invited the Latvian side to coordinate with the Romanian side in these fields.The high officials also reconfirmed during their exchange of opinions both parties's concerns related to security, with a main interest in strengthening security on the Eastern flank of NATO. In this context, they evaluated the perspectives of the future NATO Summit in Brussels. The Romanian official hailed Latvia's participation in the B9 format, a platform for consultation and dialogue focusing on security challenges and threats in the Euro-Atlantic area, says the same source.