Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs-meeting with Algerian Minister of Relations with Parliament

The Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs, Monica Gheorghita, had a meeting on Thursday with the Algerian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Mahdjoub Bedda, who is on an official visit in Bucharest, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Viorel Ilie, the Minister for Relations with Parliament.

On this occasion, the Romanian Secretary of State said that strengthening political dialogue and expanding the cooperation with countries from North Africa are an important component in the set of measures for relaunching Romania's bilateral relations with its traditional partners, the objective being included in the 2018-2020 Governing programme, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.Moreover, Monica Gheorghita expressed the interest of the Romanian Government to boost and diversify the economic cooperation in order to correlate it with the current excellent political relations between the two states. She highlighted that the "Road map of the evolution of relations with Algeria" currently underway, will include priority actions, both short-term and medium-term, of a nature to invigorate the economic and sectoral cooperation between Romania and Algeria.The Secretary of State Monica Gheorghita appreciated that parliamentary diplomacy, spurred by the visit in Bucharest of the delegation led by Minister Mahdjoub Bedda, is capable of upholding the consolidation of the diplomatic-political, economic and sectoral relations between the two countries.The opportunities for dialogue and collaboration were analysed during the talks with regard to education and vocational training, included, the Algerian side showing significant interest in the training of car manufacturing experts in Romania.The two officials also touched on regional topics as well, among which the migration problem and combating terrorism, with the Algerian dignitary presenting his country's contribution in these fields, with positive effects on North Africa's stability and security.