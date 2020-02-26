Secretary of State in Ministry of Justice: Orban can be nominated PM again

Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice Diana Morar, deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Arbitration Court, argues that Ludovic Orban can again be proposed by President Klaus Iohannis for the position of prime minister and that early parliamentary elections are still possible.

Diana Morar posted on her social page a decalogue entitled "10 steps to early elections".

"The CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] has not ruled that Orban cannot be nominated again as prime minister because he was dismissed by censure motion. The CCR has shown that the person who will be nominated as prime minister must show that he/she can coalesce a parliamentary majority. Ludovic Orban did not resign from his capacity as prime minister, but renounced his capacity as prime minister-designate. (...) It is up to the president to consult the political parties again to make the second nomination, which may again be Ludovic Orban or another person who can win a parliamentary majority to gain access to power," the secretary of state wrote on Facebook.

Diana Morar states that, since the first proposal to appoint Ludovic Orban, after the censure motion, did not pass Parliament?s vote, it can be considered that the first part of the procedure for triggering the early parliamentary elections has been completed.

"In order to trigger early elections, there are two cumulative conditions stipulated by the Constitution: 60 days from the first designation of a prime minister and two proposals for prime minister to fail the investiture vote. Then, the president can dissolve Parliament and trigger early elections. The first condition is fulfilled: we are within the 60-day period that runs from February 10, when the first proposal of prime minister was made in the person of Ludovic Orban. Exactly 15 days have passed, there are 45 more. The first nomination proposal of Ludovic Orban as prime minister did not pass the investiture vote in Parliament as Parliament did not convene and the maximum term of 15 days has expired. Thus, Ludovic Orban renounced the first designation, so the first proposal did not pass," says Diana Morar.

According to her, after the second nomination, Parliament has 15 days to hear the proposed ministers and cast the investiture vote, otherwise "we have early elections".

"After the second nomination, Parliament has 15 days to hear the proposed ministers in the Cabinet and cast the investiture vote. If the Government clears Parliament, we have legitimacy in the act of government, and measures in the governing programme by the adoption of laws can be implemented. If the Government formed around the second nomination does not pass Parliament's vote, we have early general elections, the term of 60 days expiring on April 10," explained Diana Morar.