Sen. Cseke: UDMR doesn't believe Government should be dismissed, nor are we interested in a form of government

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) does not believe that the Ludovic Orban Government should be dismissed, nor is it interested in a possible form of government at this time, the UDMR senators' leader Cseke Attila told AGERPRES on Monday.

"I categorically affirm that the UDMR is not even thinking of getting involved in the possible dismissal of the Government. We believe that this Government must carry its mandate to the end, until the parliamentary elections are held, whenever they take place," Senator Cseke Attila said.

According to him, the National Liberal Party (PNL) knew, upon taking office, what the premises of government are.

"The PNL very much wanted to govern, knew the premises of government, the conditions under which the mandate of the Executive would take place - all these were known at the Government's formation. We were at that point in the obvious stage leading up to the coronavirus pandemic. It was known what support the Government could have during its term in Parliament. The government has been voted on and we believe that this Government must be allowed to govern and carry its mandate to the end, which means the holding of parliamentary elections, whenever they take place - in autumn or later on," the leader of the UDMR senators stressed.