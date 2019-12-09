 
     
Senate adopts simple motion against Finance Minister Florin Citu

senat plen

The Senate has adopted, on Monday, the simple motion against Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu.

The motion received 59 votes "for", 56 "against" and two abstentions.

