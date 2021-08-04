Senate Chair Dragu urging for disability legislation

Bucharest, Aug 4 /Agerpres/ - Senate Chair Anca Dragu is campaigning for an "Accessibility Code", an integrated set of laws that would provide tools for the application of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"The drama facing the persons with disabilities, their struggle to lead a normal life, their need to be understood and helped all this is hard to realise and put into words. Society feels three decades of ignorance for this category of people, and their independence must be a national goal. Hearing-impaired children are still learning from textbooks created before the Revolution. It is a harsh example, but relevant to the reality of the special education system, and the list can go on," Dragu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

She emphasised the need to develop an "Accessibility Code" dedicated to the integration of people with disabilities.

"Romania needs the Accessibility Code, an integrated set of laws that will provide tools for implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. I am pleased to join the initiative to set up a working group in Parliament to build the code. The integration of people with society is a natural process and so it must be for people with special needs," Dragu said.