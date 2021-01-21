Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to Romania

The Senate chairwoman, Anca Dragu, received the ambassador of the French Republic to Romania, Laurence Auer, who is in a presentation visit, to whom she addressed congratulations for being appointed in this position and wished her good luck in fulfilling the mandate of head of French diplomatic mission in Bucharest.

Within the meeting there were several topics on the bilateral agenda at the level of the parliamentary and economic cooperation, where the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted for consolidating the ties between the two states, according to a press release sent by the Senate to AGERPRES.

The parties encouraged both the growth of contacts to the level of Romanian and French Senate leadership, as well as the friendship parliamentary groups. The importance of identifying new areas of decentralized cooperation between the two states was also highlighted.

Anca Dragu assured Laurence Auer of the intention of continuing to promote the strengthening relationship between the two countries and of supporting joint projects that can consolidate the cooperation framework between Romania and France, especially in the bilateral and European plan, in the perspective of France taking over the rotating Presidency of the EU Council in January 2022.

Furthermore, there were topics regarding the importance of education, combating domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as promoting gender equality, issues that the Senate chairwoman grants special attention.