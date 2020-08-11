Senate commemorates Chairman Gherman

A plenary session of the Senate began on Tuesday with a moment of silence to commemorate former chairman of the upper house of Parliament between 1992 and 1996, Oliviu Gherman, who died during the day at age 90.

The moment of silence was proposed by the acting chairman of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, who chaired the plenary session on Tuesday.

"A personality of impeccable intellectual and moral stature, diplomat by vocation, Oliviu Gherman managed to create, at the Senate level, a consistent political dialogue, based on mutual respect between parliamentary parties, being convinced that Romania will become a strong democratic state," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Cazanciuc, "those early days of democracy can be a model for today's parliamentary debate."

"Oliviu Gherman will remain in our thoughts a landmark of morality and a model of thinking dedicated to the good of the Romanians. God rest his soul!" Cazanciuc added.