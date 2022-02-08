Senate head Citu: George Simion's gesture must be punished by Parliament and authorities

The President of the Senate, Liberal leader Florin Citu, stated, on Monday evening, at private broadcaster Digi24, that deputy George Simion, co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), should have been ejected by the Parliament's quaestors from the plenum, after the exchange with Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, believing the former should be punished both by Parliament, as well as by authorities.

"We will see what we can do about the rules so that such events don't occur anymore. Ultimately, we must see if it's ok for an MP to come next to a speaker. In the Romanian Parliament you can publicly express your opinion at the microphone (...) but to come and to physically assault someone, this must be punished by Parliament and the Romanian authorities," said Citu, at Digi24.

He added that this isn't the only incident and that the event could have been avoided if the behavior of those in AUR had been punished with a criminal complaint when they filed the censure motion [e.n. - On September 3, 2021], together with the Save Romania Union (USR).

"At that time, with them there were those from the USR , the same behavior that wasn't punished then either. The fact that it wasn't punished with a criminal complaint made it so today we have a repeat offense from the same political group. An extremist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic group that has made it a title of glory to verbally and physically aggress those with differing opinions. This is not democracy, this is the way of violence and we will not tolerate such a thing," said Citu.

The Senate's President mentioned that he will propose in the Standing Bureaus the drawing up of "clear and harsh punishments for those who make such gestures in the future."

Citu expressed his thanks for the fact that Virgil Popescu filed a criminal complaint against George Simion, emphasizing that the state institutions should do their duty with celerity.