Senate Legal Committee concerned that bill on state of alert not be used for abuses

Acting President of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc declared on Tuesday that the Government's bill that includes the measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of alert has been amended in the Legal Commission so that it cannot be used for various forms of abuse.

"The only thing the Government cared about was to put in place for itself the conditions to continue what it did during the state of emergency - public procurement without transparency, the appointment of party people into positions without the necessary training and especially without contest. The worst thing is that even today the Government representatives are not able to provide the population and Parliament with certain data underpinning the measures they proposed. (...) One of the major concerns in the Legal Committee of the Senate was for this bill not to be further used for various forms of abuse and there have been discussions regarding the health situation, the administration, the various employment procedures of people without contest, under the guise of special situations, for example for the serious failure to carry out their duties they could be removed from office. Even the Legislative Council made it very clear that this cannot remain in a text unless things are very clearly circumscribed to the emergency situation, the situation related to COVID-19. The bill empowered the employer to unilaterally order the dismissal of persons, to order unilaterally, for example, without any agreement, that the teleworking activity be carried out without the employee's consent," Cazanciuc told a press conference at the Senate.

He added that one of the changes refers the fact that the state of alert can be proposed nationwide and submitted to a vote in Parliament in three days or it can be enforced locally.

"We have made a clear distinction between the measures imposed at the local level and those at the national level. At the local level, the measures can be taken by joint order by the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Health, and at the national level Parliament's approval is needed," he further mentioned.