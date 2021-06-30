Senate passes bill on submission of green certificates

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill tabled by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) regulating the submission of green certificates, amending and supplementing Law 220/2008 establishing a system for promoting the production of energy from renewable sources.

PNL initiator Senator Florin Bumb told a plenary sitting on the Senate that the liberals will vote for this bill that regulates and gives a normal course to the trading of green certificates.

"Romania has adopted and signed the Green Deal programme; I think we need to turn our attention more to the production of energy from renewable resources, and that is why we need to regulate very well the submission of green certificates," said Bumb, Agerpres informs.

In his turn, the USR PLUS Senator Cristian Bordei underlined that the bill is designed to regulate some instances that were quite unclear regarding, for example, the submission of green certificates when a power plant for renewable energy production is sold.

"Also, instances in which certain producers take legal action and gain certain compensation rights paid on account of green certificates. The USR PLUS group will vote for this legislative initiative, a first step in regulating renewable energy boosting because over the past years, unfortunately, this area has been quite blocked, we have very little new investment in renewable energy production and the matter certainly needs to be resolved," Bordei concluded.

UDMR Senator Lorand Antal, chairman of the Energy Committee, said that this bill sets up the regulatory framework for the recovery of improperly issued green certificates.

"In previous years, there were instances in which existing renewable energy plants received more certificates than they deserved and there was no legal framework under which such green certificates could be withdrawn. This bill practically sets up the instance in which the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) may recover the green certificates undeservedly issued. The second extremely important direction is the legal framework for the correct transfer of green certificates, and the third direction is the legal framework we create for ANRE to come up with its own regulations of instances in which there are the court rulings on the recalculation of the values of green certificates," said the UDMR senator.

The Senate was the first chamber to be notified.