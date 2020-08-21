Senate passes schedule for special session August 21-31

At a plenary sitting on Friday, the Senate approved a schedule for its extraordinary sitting August 21-31.

After Friday's plenary session, the Senate will work next week in committees and constituencies.

Voting for the schedule unveiled on Friday by Senate Deputy Chairman Titus Corlatean were 125 senators.

The previous special session of the Senate ended on Thursday.

Friday's plenary session was held with a small presence in the hall, with most senators working remotely.

On Friday, the Senate passed a government emergency ordinance supplementing Ordinance 41/1994 on authorising the payment of dues to international intergovernmental organisations to which Romania is a party and rejected, as the first chamber notified, emergency ordinance on a programme supporting SMEs leasing equipment and machinery.