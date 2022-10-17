Senate passes Statute of judges and prosecutors

The Senate plenary meeting passed on Monday, as the decision-making body, with 83 votes "in favour," 37 votes "against" and three abstentions, the draft law regarding the Statute of judges and prosecutors, with one of the amendments being the removal of the disciplinary offense regarding the non-compliance by judges of decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), an amendment that had been passed in the form cleared by the Chamber of Deputies, told Agerpres.

Last week, the Parliamentary Committee on the Justice Laws removed from the form passed by the Chamber of Deputies of the Statute of prosecutors and judges, the disciplinary offenses aimed at "clearly and unjustifiably disobeying the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the decisions ruled by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the resolution of appeals in the interest of law or in resolving some legal matters, in accordance with the provisions of art. 20 and art. 148 of the Constitution of Romania, republished."