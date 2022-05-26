Senate President, ambassador of Republic of Korea address boosting political contacts, commercial relations, investments

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, received Rim Kap-soo, the ambassador of the Korean Republic in Bucharest, on Thursday, for a presentation visit, the Romanian dignitary highlighting his interest for boosting high level bilateral political contacts, namely exchanges at the level of the select parliamentary committees, to stimulate economic, commercial and investment relations.

The two officials confirmed the substantial character of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea, the only one of this type that Romania has with an Asian country until now, context in which an opportunity was stated for identifying new sectorial domains for joint cooperation, in order to capitalize on the potential of this partnership, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Furthermore, there was also an exchange of opinions regarding the management of the pandemic situation and the good cooperation between the two states in the context generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Senate head Citu and ambassador Rim Kap-soo highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in order to promote common interests and decided to resume and boost bilateral relations, at the level of the legislative fora's leadership of the two states, the quoted source specifies.AGERPRES