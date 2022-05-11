Senate President Citu paying visit to Poland

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, is paying an official visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Tomasz Grodzki, during which he will have meetings with the MPs and with representatives of the National Bank of Poland, Agerpres reports.

Florin Citu will meet with Tomasz Grodzki, Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Elzbieta Witek, Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland (Chamber of Deputies), Minister of Finance, Magdalena Rzeczkowska, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Henryk Kowalczyk - Member of the Board of the National Bank of Poland and Juliusz Jablecki - Director of the Department of Financial Risk Management.The main topics on the agenda of the high Romanian official's visit to Poland are the opportunities to strengthen and diversify the Romanian - Polish bilateral relations in the context of the war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and its economic consequences."It is an important moment for Romania, for the international community, for the European community and for parliamentary diplomacy - a very important pillar. (...) I might also discuss with the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank about the economic situation in the region," Florin Citu stated on Monday.He specified that, after his visit to Poland, he will also go to the Republic of Moldova. After that, he might also pay a visit to the Nordic countries.