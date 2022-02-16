Senate President Citu: Price capping would only make matters worse for Romanian producers

Senate President Florin Citu said on Wednesday after a meeting with the representatives of the Agrostar Farm Producers Federation that a price cap would not help the Romanian producers.

"I wanted to understand firsthand from the Romanian producers what the impact of the price cap proposal would be. They said that the prices are already very low, they haven't changed in years. If on top of that we cap them, we make them completely broke, costs have already gone up. This is what I also assumed, that such a measure would only make matters worse for the Romanian producer. They need more extensive support," Citu said after meeting at the Palace of Parliament with the representatives of the Agriculture, Food, Tobacco, and Related services National Federation.

He added that he also discussed with the representatives of Romania's Large Commercial Networks Association how local producers can be helped.

"I initiated the discussion to prevent various subjects from being politically hijacked. (...) There is a lot of distorted information out there, this is why it's good to sit down with the parties involved and I'm telling you the differences between them are not that big: we all want to have quality products for the Romanian citizens, presented in the best conditions. I started talks with them," Florin Citu explained.

According to him, rising production costs affect retailers too, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The measures set in place by the government for small and medium-sized enterprises and for household consumers are being extended for this sector as well. In terms of input costs, a considerable part thereof will be covered from the budget. The rising energy prices have a negative impact on the entire economy. The solution package until April is already hammered out. We are looking at the government to propose solutions to help the economy. We must be very careful not to cause more harm, because some of the solutions that are being tossed about in the public space will distort the market in the future, they will not lead to investments. We have to find those solutions capable of attracting investors to Romania, not drive them away," the Senate President said.