Senate President Citu: 'Ukraine looks to future with optimism, want to rebuild infrastructure in two years'

The head of state of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is looking to the future with optimism and has proposed some "very ambitious" deadlines for the reconstruction of his country, reason for which Romanian state officials were on Tuesday and Wednesday in Ukraine to support them, said, on Thursday, Senate President Florin Citu.

"Any effort, even if it includes arms, must not be wasted at this time. The good part was that there was that turning point. The administration in Ukraine and President Zelenskyy are looking forward with optimism and discussing about the reconstruction of Ukraine. They put forth some very ambitious deadlines. We are speaking of 90 billion euro, destruction in infrastructure that they want to rebuild in 2 years. They're focused on bringing back those who left home, refugees. They have done their research very well. There are 300,000 families that lost their homes and those are a priority. Ukraine looks to the future with optimism. It needs support on the reconstruction side. They must be supported in their defence, as well," said Citu in the Senate.

The Senate President explained that though the sanctions against Russia are "a discomfort" today, they are to ensure, in the future, national security and integrity, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I support what I said since the first day of war, since February 24 - sanctions against Russia. They must be increasingly harsher. It's a discomfort for us today, if we impose sanctions on Russia, in terms of energy. But what we gain, our security, independence, the fact that Russia will not be able to attack any country in the future is much more important. (...) The effort we are making today with the sanctions is in order to ensure national security and integrity," Citu added.