Senate President Citu: When doing things in a hurry, one might make mistakes

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, considers that a budget needs to be as transparent as possible, considering that sometimes, when one is doing things in as hurry, "one might make mistakes".

"We will discuss during the Standing Bureaus, as quickly as possible, that's the way it is. A budget needs to be approved. I believe that I said all the time, that when you are doing things in a hurry quickly, you might make mistakes. That is my opinion, sometimes it is not worth it, especially when it is about a budget, you either take responsibility, or if you bring it before the Romanian Parliament, it needs to be as transparent as possible and to give everyone the chance to look it over, to see if it can be improved. But if you are doing things in a hurryy, there is the risk of problems in the future. I hope it won't be the case, I hope I am wrong," Citu declared in the Senate.

Asked about how he is commenting on the fact that some ministries receive less money, he said that "there are matters that the Government needs to solve".

"I said that I do not want to intervene in the negotiation on ministries. I only wanted the governing program to be respected, it is the only criteria that I asked from this budget. We could not have offered more. Unfortunately, only the liberal side was not respected in the draft budget," the Senate President asserted.

He reminded that the Government that he had led "changed the paradigm".

"It was important to us, we changed the paradigm, starting with 2019, we allocated more resources towards investments, so that we could have a larger economic growth than the one estimated in 2020, so we could get through the crisis, and in order to be able to have money for those that were affected by the health crisis. These are priorities that the Government takes responsibility and we will see if they are the ones that will lead to Romania's development," Citu added. AGERPRES.