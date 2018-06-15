Senate President Tariceanu meets Lord Fowler and underscores special importance of Strategic Partnership with UK

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu met on Friday with the Lord Fowler, who is currently the Speaker of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom Parliament, occasion on which he underscored the special importance that Romania grants to the Strategic Partnership with the UK.

The meeting was occasioned by the 19th meeting of the Association of European Senates (ASE), which takes place in Bucharest."Within the dialogue, Mr President Tariceanu underscored the special importance that Romania grants to the bilateral relation and the Strategic Partnership with the UK on a political and economic level, as well as in terms of the military-political collaboration inside NATO. In this regard, he voiced hope that this relation will further develop even after Brexit, in the context in which our country believes that the UK should remain one of the closest allies and partners of the EU," a release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.According to the release, the Senate President highlighted the quality of the bilateral dialogue over the past years, that materialised through high-level contacts, including the two visits paid by the His Royal Highness Prince Charles, a supporter of Romania's cultural and national legacy.Moreover, at parliamentary level, the recent visit to Romania (on 29 May) of the Friendship Group with the UK Parliament offered the occasion of reviewing the main topics of shared interest and the collaboration outlooks at parliamentary level," reads the release.In respect to the UK decision of giving up EU membership and the closure of the final stage of post-Brexit negotiation conditions, the Senate President expressed confidence that the UK Parliament and Government will continue to protect the rights of Romanian citizens who are living and working in the United Kingdom, without discrimination against the citizens of other member states.Furthermore, also evoked was the collaboration in the security and defence areas, in the context of an increased need of cohesion inside NATO, with Romania appreciating the help offered by the British part in the defence area on the Eastern Flank. agerpres