Senate's Tariceanu tells counterpart Xhaferi that NATO membership is a guarantee for country's future

President of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu welcomed on Wednesday visiting Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi to emphasise that North Macedonia's joining NATO is a guarantee for its future.

"Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pointed out that the accession to NATO of the Republic of North Macedonia is a guarantee for the future of the country as a result of its effects on the national and, implicitly, regional stability and security. He added that the Prespa Agreement' that changed the name of the country is a remarkable example of reconciliation and good neighborly relations for the entire region," the Romanian Senate reported on Wednesday in a press statement.

The meeting was held as part of Xhaferi's visit to Romania to attend a plenary vote session of the Romanian Senate that passed a bill ratifying a protocol on the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO.

According to the statement, the talks highlighted the significance of the signing of the protocol, the importance of the process of North Macedonia's transition to a market economy and the consolidation of the rule of law for the country's success in the process of joining the EU.

Tariceanu hailed the presence of his Macedonian counterpart at the plenary session of the Romanian Senate, indicating that the ratification of the Accession Protocol for the future Republic of North Macedonia is a historic moment for North Macedonia and Romania, underlining the constant support lent by Romania to the accession process.