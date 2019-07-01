 
     
Senate/Tariceanu: Draft law on diapsora vote, to be submitted in Senate plenary on Monday

Senatul Romaniei
Calin Popescu Tariceanu

The draft on voting abroad will be submitted for approval to the Senate plenary on Monday and will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies, the Speaker of the Superior Chamber, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced after the meeting of the Standing Bureau. 


"In the Standing Bureau, we have started today the procedures for the opinions of the legal institutions, as well as the transmission to the committees: the Foreign Policy Commission, the Administrative Commission and the other committees provided for in the Regulation. They will have to give their opinions today and present the report, so that in the afternoon this bill will be submitted for the plenary's approval and will be sent also today to the Chamber of Deputies. We hope that it will be approved on Wednesday," said Tariceanu. 

The joint parliamentary committee, led by Senator Dorin Badulescu, adopted the final form of the law on the diaspora vote with some amendments. First of all, the extension of the voting time, to three days' voting time - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and secondly, the extension of the voting time throughout the day to 24:00hrs, allowing all those on the premises of consulates or embassies, in the polling stations, to vote after 21:00hrs. Another amendment to the law is to introduce the vote by mail for the presidential elections, which could be used so far in the parliamentary elections.

