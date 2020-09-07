Senate's Cazanciuc on Romanian Diplomacy Meeting: A new crisis arose because of health crisis - a crisis of trust

The SARS-CoV-2 crisis also caused "a crisis of trust" in the institutions, according to the Chairman of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, who sent a video message on the opening of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR).

"Until recently, the democratic societies have left the impression that they were less and less fond of the ideas of national identity, national flag and national state, while they were rather embracing a globalist approach. The crisis we are going through reminded them, though, that we do need to maintain strong states. Without strong states, without states that are capable of standing on their own feet, and without international partners that have solidarity and mutual support among their real values, we only have empty shells instead of states. Unfortunately, the health crisis triggered another crisis - a crisis of trust, which makes institutions seem less legitimate," Cazanciuc said.He addressed a few words to the Romanian diplomatic corps on this occasion."I believe that your mission is to transform the desire and cry of many of the Romanians who were asking for a "Country like abroad" into a better Romania," said the interim Chairman of the Senate.At the end of his message, he presented the model of an aircraft."Recently, I welcomed the crews that ten years ago piloted the aircraft that made the largest air bridge since World War Two, as they were bringing back home 700 Romanians from Tripoli. They gave me this Spartan, a gift that is also yours," Cazcanciuc told the staff of the Romanian consular offices.RADR takes place mostly online this year, because of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, from Monday till Wednesday. The guests of the event are the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman, Safadi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdon of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.The Deputy Secretary-General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, will also be sending a video message.