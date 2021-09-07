 
     
Senate's Chair Anca Dragu: USR PLUS cannot co-sign a unilateral governing

arhiva personala
Anca Dragu

The Senate chairwoman, Anca Dragu, declared that USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity alliance) wishes to be part of a responsible coalition, not agreeing to co-sign a "unilateral governing".

"USR PLUS cannot co-sign a unilateral governing. USR PLUS wishes to be part of a responsible coalition. This evening, our minister colleagues decided to quit from this governing that no longer represents them. A coalition means consensus, consultations, dialogue, in a word - team. But this team was fractured beyond repair. This party was born from the pressing need for Romania's recovery and for this we will dedicate all our efforts. We are going forward!" Dragu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The co-chairman of USR PLUS Dan Barna had announced earlier on Monday evening that the ministers of this formation are withdrawing from the Florin Citu Cabinet and will hand in their resignations on Tuesday morning.

stiripesurse.ro
