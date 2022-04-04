Senate's Citu: President Zelensky to address Romanian Parliament on Monday, at 19:00

The request for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Romanian Parliament on Monday, starting 19:00 will be discussed in the meeting of the two Chambers' Standing Bureaus, said Senate President Florin Citu, Agerpres reports.

"At 19.00, there will be speeches by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and President Zelensky," Citu said.Asked if there was a request from the Ukrainian Embassy, Citu said: "I don't understand this obsession with bureaucracy. Today at 19:00 President Zelensky is addressing the Romanian Parliament. I think we should all be honored by this. (... ) It is a request from me in the Joint Standing Bureaus".