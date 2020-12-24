 
     
Senate's President Dragu: May Christmas holidays bring light, balance and strength to our hearts

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, conveys to the Romanians, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, "the most sincere wishes of health, good luck, fulfillments and many joys with all those close to them".

"The great celebration of the Nativity brings hope and joy to each of us. On the occasion of the Holy Christmas holidays, I send to all Romanians the most sincere wishes of health, good luck, fulfillments and many joys with all those close to them! May the holidays bring light, balance and strength to our hearts to fulfill our aspirations," reads the Senate President's message on Thursday.

