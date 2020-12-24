Senate's President Dragu: May Christmas holidays bring light, balance and strength to our hearts

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, conveys to the Romanians, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, "the most sincere wishes of health, good luck, fulfillments and many joys with all those close to them"."The great celebration of the Nativity brings hope and joy to each of us. On the occasion of the Holy Christmas holidays, I send to all Romanians the most sincere wishes of health, good luck, fulfillments and many joys with all those close to them! May the holidays bring light, balance and strength to our hearts to fulfill our aspirations," reads the Senate President's message on Thursday.
TransportMin Drula: Among my priorities, first is operationalization of the National Company of Road Investments
Raluca Turcan, anunț important despre recalcularea pensiilor: ‘Vreau să facem un pas mare înainte pe acest subiect’
Medicul Adrian Marinescu vine cu lămuriri despre noua tulpină de coronavirus: ‘Până în momentul de față, nu putem spune că a ajuns și la noi’
BOMBA BOMBELOR Curtea de Apel București a decis că ordinul pentru obligativitatea purtării măștii este ILEGAL
EVENIMENTUL anului are loc chiar de Crăciun: Vineri, la ora 12.00, intră primele doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19 prin Vama Nădlac 2
Încă o mutație a fost descoperită: Este a treia, după cea din Marea Britanie și Africa de Sud
DEMISIE la TVR - Mircea Radu a renunțat la funcția importanță pe care o deținea la televiziunea publică
VIDEO BĂTAIE DE JOC Ce a putut să facă soția lui Dacian Cioloș, Valérie, cu un simbol al ortodocșilor