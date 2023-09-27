SEPTEMBER 27 IN HISTORY

1461 - First mention in a document of the Giurgiu Route, an important commercial road connecting the Danube riparian town to Transylvania

1827 - Birth of historian and philologist Alexandru Papiu-Ilarian, member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. Oct 11, 1877)

1903 - Birth of painter Alexandru Ciucurencu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Dec 27, 1977)

1909 - Port of Constanta official opening took place (first structures date back to 1857-1860; the completion of the works was headed by engineer Anghel Saligny)

1910 - First air raid of Romania, with aviator Aurel Vlaicu flying from Slatina to Piatra Olt, during a fall's military maneuvers

1914 - Death of Carol I (Karl-Ludwig) of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, first King of Romania (1866-1914), crowned on May 10, 1881; honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society and protector of the Romanian Academy (b. April 20, 1839)

1919 - It is established in Bucharest the choral Society "Cantarea Romaniei" /The Singing of Romania. The committee was made up of Alfred Alessandrescu, Jean Athanasiu, Marcel Botez (first conductor of the choir), etc.

1933 - Birth of poet Grigore Hagiu (d. Feb 13, 1985)

1947 - Birth of explorer Teodor Gheorghe Negoita, first Romanian to have reached the North Pole (1995). He founded (2006) and led the first and only Romanian polar research station in Antarctica, Law-Racovita (d. March 23, 2011)

1950 - Birth of Ion Craciunescu, retired international football referee, former president of the Central Referee Commission

1952 - Birth of Dumitru Dorin Prunariu, first Romanian astronaut, honorary chairman of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA); chairman of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) (in office June 2010 - June 2012)

1962 - University of Timisoara (currently the Western University) is established

1972 - Death of folk music singer Maria Lataretu (b. 7 November 1911)

1990 - Death of prose writer, essayist and literary critic Ion Biberi (b. July 21, 1904)

1991 - Birth in Constanta of tennis player Simona Halep

1991 - After consultations with political parties, a meeting took place between then President Ion Iliescu and Miron Cosma (leader of rioting miners). A release was signed, with the minters voicing themselves satisfied, and the evacuation of miners from Bucharest began, continuing into the next day

1992 - Parliamentary and presidential elections. Democratic Front of National Salvation (FDSN) representative Ion Iliescu and Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR) representative Emil Constantinescu advanced to the second round of the presidential election, which took place on October 11, 1992

1995 - An electoral alliance was signed in Bucharest between the Democratic Party and the Romanian Social Democratic Party, parties that would make up the Social Democratic Union.

1998 - The inauguration in Bucharest by Romania's President Emil Constantinescu, of the works of "Caspian Energy to Europe" international conference (Sept 27-29)

2011 - Ceremony for the inauguration of Romania's "Olympic House" of Bucharest. Attending were Romania's President Traian Basescu, chairman of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge, chairman of the Association of European Olympic Committees (EOC) Patrick Hickey, ministers and sports personalities

2016 - Death of actor Sebastian Papaiani (b. 25 August 1936)

2021 - European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen, in Bucharest, within the NextGenerationEU visits, to present the assessment on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), is welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.