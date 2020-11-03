 
     
September's industrial production prices dip 0.9 pct YoY

Agerpres
INS

Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.1 pct down this September from the previous month, whereas the YoY decrease was 0.9 pct, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

According to a breakdown by large industrial categories, prices in the energy sector dropped by 12 percent compared to September 2019, while capital goods prices went up 4 percent.

There was a considerable decrease of 35 percent in coke manufacturing prices and in the prices of crude oil processing products, as well as a 15 percent price decrease in the oil and natural gas extraction industry.

Prices of basic pharmaceuticals and preparations increased by 13 percent and those for the repair, maintenance and installation of machines and equipment gained 13 percent.

 

