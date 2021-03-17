Serbia and Romania agree on establishing joint Chamber of Commerce

Serbian Minister of Economy Andjelka Atanaskovic and Romanian ambassador to Serbia Silvia Davidoiu agreed on Tuesday on the creation of a Serbian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce to bring together business from the two countries, news agency Tanjug reports.

The two officials also discussed improving general cooperation between the two states, the Ministry of Economy in Belgrade said in a statement.

Atanaskovic and Davidoiu agreed that the level of bilateral economic cooperation is good and that, despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, the volume of trade is on an upward trend, after having reached 1.82 billion euros in 2020."The establishment of a joint Chamber of Commerce is of particular importance. There is also room for improvement in investment cooperation. This is just the beginning, further work awaits us for achieving goals of common interest," Atanaskovic said.The Romanian ambassador appreciated that there are many more opportunities to improve cooperation, and that the crisis has shown that there should be more flexibility among neighboring countries."The Romanian side wants the joint economic cooperation committee to resume its activity, and that the co-chairs are appointed at ministerial level, from various sectors, such as energy, the economy, trade, tourism and transport," Davidoiu said. AGERPRES