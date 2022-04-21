Service in Iasi's Old Metropolitan Church, in Church Slavonic, for Ukrainian refugees

A service will be held, on the night of the Resurrection, in Church Slavonic, for the refugees from Ukraine, in the Old Metropolitan Church, the Church of St. George in Iasi.

The communication director of the Iasi Archdiocese, Lucian Apopei, said that on Resurrection night, at the Metropolitan Church in Iasi, refugees from Ukraine will be able to enjoy moments of religious comfort, being able to attend the Resurrection service rendered in Church Slavonic, language that is used for services in Ukraine as well.

"According to the custom, after we receive at midnight the Holy Light from His Eminence Father Teofan, Metropolitan of Moldova and Bucovina, the Ukrainian parishioners will then be able to participate, on the grounds of the Metropolitan court, in the Resurrection service officiated in the St. George Church - the Old Metropolitan Cathedral, where the service will be celebrated by Fr. Dumitru Popescu, a Romanian ethnic from Ukraine, and Fr. Vladislav Nedelcu, a Church Slavonic speaker and priest at the Talpalari Church of Iasi," said Lucian Apopei.