Servicemen with Romanian Land and Air Forces, present at NATO Days, in Czech Republic

Servicemen with the Romanian Land and Air Forces will be present at the NATO Days, due to take place Friday through Sunday, in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, the event will be attended by 70 Air Force servicemen, with two LanceR MiG-21 aircraft, two IAR 99 "Hawk" aircraft, two IAR 330 SOCAT helicopters and a C-27 J Spartan transport aircraft, as well as 15 military with the land Forces, with a TR-85 M1 tank, a GEPARD anti-aircraft complex and a PIRANHA IIIC carrier.

The event takes place at Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport, and for this year's edition Romania received the status of special partner nation.

During the event, there will be demonstration exercises supported by the military of the Land Forces, as well as static and dynamic exercises with the MiG-21 LanceR, IAR 99 "Hawk", IAR 330 SOCAT and C-27 J Spartan Air Force aircraft.

"NATO Days in Ostrava" is a public, mainly air show, organized annually at the Leos Janacek Airport, at the same time with the Czech Air Force Day, and consists of air demonstrations and static exhibitions of the armed and police forces of the participating states, both NATO members as well as partner states of the North Atlantic Alliance. Considered an important event in the field of security in Europe, it stands out, besides the flight demonstrations with combat or aerobatic aircraft, by presentations of military technique and equipment in the field of emergency interventions.

According to the MApN, this year, Romania and the Czech Republic are celebrating 15 years, respectively 20 years since joining NATO, and next year the two states will celebrate 100 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.