 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

vaccinare

Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare were vaccinated on Wednesday against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was received by Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

The six members of the Government were immunized at the vaccination center of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital.

The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started last Friday, the first vaccinated in this stage having been President Klaus Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.