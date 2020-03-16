Several passenger buses coming from Germany, halted at Nadlac II border crossing point

Several buses with Romanians coming from Germany have been halted for a few hours at the entrance to Romania through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, for the medical triage of the passengers.

The buses arrived on the night of Sunday to Monday and are still at the border.

Sources with Nadlac II Border Crossing Point told AGERPRES that passengers must follow the medical triage procedures, then they can be taken to quarantine. It is estimated that there are a few hundreds passengers of approximately 20 buses.

The Arad Public Health Directorate couldn't be contacted to provide additional info.

According to the Arad Border Police, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point the waiting time for processing the formalities to enter the country is approximately 60 minutes, three times higher than usual. The check is done on six entrance lines and two exit lines from Romania.